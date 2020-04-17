StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Hutchison China MediTech said its treatment of both advanced and progressive pancreatic cancers had been granted fast track designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA Fast Track designation was one of several approaches utilized by the U.S. FDA to expedite development and review of potential medicines for serious conditions and that fulfill unmet medical needs.
Surufatinib was a novel, oral angio
At 9:02am: [LON:HCM] Hutchison China Meditech Limited share price was +13.5p at 311.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
