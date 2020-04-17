StockMarketWire.com - Spain and Portugal focused tungsten miner W Resources reported disappointing production from its La Parrilla mine in Spain owing to disruptions including mechanical issues.
Tungsten output in the three months through March amounted to 3,306 metric tonne units.
Full-scale operations were put on hold in late March due to the Spanish Covid-19 shutdown, which has now been lifted for mining operations.
'Production at La Parrilla is building, albeit not at the pace we had anticipated,' chairman Michael Masterman said.
Masterman pinned the delays on early-stage plant challenges including mechanical issues with a jig and crusher plants, which had now been resolved.
'We are mindful that production levels are not where we or our stakeholders expected them to be, however we are still very much in the early stages of the ramp-up and the team is well set to achieve significantly stronger results in the June quarter,' he added.
At 9:05am: [LON:WRES] W Resources PLC share price was +0.02p at 0.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: