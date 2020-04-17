StockMarketWire.com - UK-focused property investor Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust said it had fully drawn a £52.5m revolving credit facility provided by Royal Bank of Scotland International.
The company said that following the drawdown, it had around £87.5m in cash that provided 'important operational flexibility to capitalise on future investment opportunities'.
At 9:29am: [LON:SREI] Schroder Real Estate IT share price was -0.27p at 39.03p
