StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity services provider ECSC detailed plans to raise a gross £0.5m through a heavily discounted equity placing to strengthen its balance sheet.
The company said it planned to place around 909,091 shares at a price of 55 pence per share, representing a discount of approximately 31.82% to the closing price of 72.5p on 16 April 2020.
Citing the expected increase in cybersecurity demand as more organisations switch to remote and cloud-based working, the company said was appropriate to undertake the placing to strengthen its balance sheet and provide the company with the resources to ensure it was sufficiently well capitalised to take advantage of these longer-term opportunities.
At 9:44am: [LON:ECSC] ECSC Group Plc share price was -5p at 67.5p
