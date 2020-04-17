StockMarketWire.com - Technology and software investment company KRM22 consolidated its ownership in Irisium after agreeing to acqurie the remaining 40% of shares it did not already own from Cinnober Financial Technology for a £0.55m convertible loan note.
The company had originally acquired a 60% stake in Irisium on 5 June 2018 for £1.7m.
Under the terms of the transaction, a total of £2.9m in debt, together with £0.3 of Irisium other liabilities due to the parent companies, had been converted into shares in Irisium immediately prior to the company consolidating its ownership of Irisium.
'The transaction will immediately remove £0.7m of debt and liabilities from the group's consolidated balance sheet and £1.3m of debt from the consolidated balance sheet, should the CLN is satisfied by shares, at the company's sole discretion,' KRM22 said.
'It will allow a tighter integration with the core KRM22 global risk platform accelerating the customer benefits from having one platform for market risk and market surveillance,' it added.
