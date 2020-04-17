StockMarketWire.com - Abal group flagged coronavirus-led disruptions to operations at Companies House had delayed its efforts to change its name to Supply@ME Capital.
The company said it had received notification from Companies' House that 'significant delays are currently being experienced in the processing of name change applications already lodged as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.'
As a result, Companies House 'may not be able to process documents as quickly as has been done previously, ' the company added, though said it was 'doing everything it can' to conclude the formal name change as quickly as possible.
At 9:59am: [LON:SYME] share price was -0.02p at 0.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
