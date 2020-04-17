FTSE 100 Melrose Industries 92.33 +12.65% Flutter Entertainment 8710.00 +11.72% Rolls-Royce Holdings 344.70 +11.52% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3573.00 +11.20% Carnival 955.00 +10.94% Ocado Group 1556.75 -2.73% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 7945.00 -1.11% United Utilities Group 894.00 -0.69% Polymetal International 1539.50 -0.52% Severn Trent 2342.00 -0.17% FTSE 250 Brewin Dolphin Holdings 249.50 +17.41% Wizz Air Holdings 2805.00 +13.56% Future 1085.00 +13.14% Cineworld Group 58.27 +12.97% Mitchells & Butlers 185.10 +12.73% Ti Fluid Systems 151.00 -3.45% Hochschild Mining 124.95 -3.21% Mediclinic International 260.30 -2.58% Centamin 133.25 -2.24% Hunting 180.70 -1.90% FTSE 350 Brewin Dolphin Holdings 249.50 +17.41% Wizz Air Holdings 2805.00 +13.56% Future 1085.00 +13.14% Cineworld Group 58.27 +12.97% Mitchells & Butlers 185.10 +12.73% Ti Fluid Systems 151.00 -3.45% Hochschild Mining 124.95 -3.21% Ocado Group 1556.75 -2.73% Mediclinic International 260.30 -2.58% Centamin 133.25 -2.24% AIM Galantas Gold Corporation 8.00 +788.89% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.20 +140.00% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.04 +66.67% Real Good Food Company (The) 4.25 +54.55% Modern Water 1.12 +32.35% Fastjet 0.06 -47.62% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.15 -39.22% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 110.00 -29.03% Plutus Powergen 0.03 -21.43% Windar Photonics 18.50 -19.57% Overall Market Galantas Gold Corporation 8.00 +788.89% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.20 +140.00% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.04 +66.67% Real Good Food Company (The) 4.25 +54.55% Modern Water 1.12 +32.35% Fastjet 0.06 -47.62% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.15 -39.22% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 110.00 -29.03% Plutus Powergen 0.03 -21.43% Windar Photonics 18.50 -19.57%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -