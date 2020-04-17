StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Melrose Industries                        92.33      +12.65%
Flutter Entertainment                   8710.00      +11.72%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     344.70      +11.52%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3573.00      +11.20%
Carnival                                 955.00      +10.94%
Ocado Group                             1556.75       -2.73%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              7945.00       -1.11%
United Utilities Group                   894.00       -0.69%
Polymetal International                 1539.50       -0.52%
Severn Trent                            2342.00       -0.17%

FTSE 250
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  249.50      +17.41%
Wizz Air Holdings                       2805.00      +13.56%
Future                                  1085.00      +13.14%
Cineworld Group                           58.27      +12.97%
Mitchells & Butlers                      185.10      +12.73%
Ti Fluid Systems                         151.00       -3.45%
Hochschild Mining                        124.95       -3.21%
Mediclinic International                 260.30       -2.58%
Centamin                                 133.25       -2.24%
Hunting                                  180.70       -1.90%

FTSE 350
Centamin                                 133.25       -2.24%

AIM
Galantas Gold Corporation                  8.00     +788.89%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.20     +140.00%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.04      +66.67%
Real Good Food Company (The)               4.25      +54.55%
Modern Water                               1.12      +32.35%
Fastjet                                    0.06      -47.62%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.15      -39.22%
Fusion Antibodies  Ord 4p                110.00      -29.03%
Plutus Powergen                            0.03      -21.43%
Windar Photonics                          18.50      -19.57%

Overall Market
