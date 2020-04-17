StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened higher on Friday after Donald Trump laid out plans to 're-open' the US economy in stages and as US drug-maker Gilead reported promising early trial data for its coronavirus treatment.
At midday the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 3.5% to 5,826 points, led by industrial and travel and leisure stocks.
Shares in aerospace suppliers Melrose and Rolls Royce gained 13% and 11% respectively to 92p and 344p after US aircraft-maker Boeing said it would re-open its Seattle factory.
Meanwhile gambling firm Flutter, owner of the Paddy Power brand, gained 12% to £87.05 after reporting better than expected first quarter sales as punters enjoyed online gaming in the absence of sporting events.
Mining company Rio Tinto rose 4.9% to £38.74 as it reported a rise in first-quarter iron ore production after its operations recovered from cyclone activity in Australia a year earlier.
Demand in China 'continued to recover', with demand for iron ore 'solid' as steel mills began re-stocking despite the pandemic.
Premier Inn hotel chain owner Whitbread rose 9.7% to £28.26 after confirming that it was eligible for the UK government's corporate debt initiative designed to help companies weather the pandemic.
Primark owner Associated British Foods added 4.4% to £20.21 as it too confirmed its eligibility for the government programme.
Hedge fund manager Man Group gained 5.8% to 129p, despite racking up heavy losses on its long-only equity strategies in the first quarter, as it became one of the few companies not to cancel its 2019 final dividend.
Man said it would also keep its share buyback going, as it continued to experience net inflows into its hedge fund strategies.
Real estate agency Foxtons rallied 12% to £42.82, even as it booked a fall in quarterly revenue, as investors snapped up its £22m equity raise designed to bolster its balance sheet.
Estate agency Purplebricks added 5.5% to 36.2p on news that James Davies would resign as its chief financial officer next month to be replaced by Andrew Botha, the former CFO of Zoopla property owner ZPG.
Healthcare services group Mediclinic International shed 1.9% to 265p, having suspended dividend payments and agreed debt covenant waivers.
Flexible office space supplier Workspace dropped 1.5% to 761p after offering customers at its business centres a 50% rent reduction during the UK government Covid-19 lockdown period.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
