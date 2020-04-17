FTSE 100 Flutter Entertainment 8757.00 +12.33% Melrose Industries 91.56 +11.71% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3556.00 +10.68% Glencore 145.42 +10.47% Itv 73.17 +10.16% Ocado Group 1551.50 -3.06% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 7886.00 -1.84% Polymetal International 1522.25 -1.63% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6262.00 -0.29% FTSE 250 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 62.35 +23.47% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 253.00 +19.06% Cineworld Group 59.45 +15.26% Wizz Air Holdings 2814.00 +13.93% Mitchells & Butlers 185.60 +13.03% Ti Fluid Systems 152.50 -2.49% Centamin 132.98 -2.44% Hochschild Mining 126.00 -2.40% Mediclinic International 260.90 -2.36% Workspace Group 758.00 -1.88% FTSE 350 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 62.35 +23.47% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 253.00 +19.06% Cineworld Group 59.45 +15.26% Wizz Air Holdings 2814.00 +13.93% Mitchells & Butlers 185.60 +13.03% Ocado Group 1551.50 -3.06% Ti Fluid Systems 152.50 -2.49% Centamin 132.98 -2.44% Hochschild Mining 126.00 -2.40% Mediclinic International 260.90 -2.36% AIM Galantas Gold Corporation 8.00 +788.89% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.25 +150.00% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.04 +66.67% Real Good Food Company (The) 4.25 +54.55% Okyo Pharma Corporation 2.25 +32.35% Fastjet 0.06 -45.24% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.17 -35.29% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 110.00 -29.03% Netscientific 11.00 -26.67% Windar Photonics 18.00 -21.74% Overall Market Galantas Gold Corporation 8.00 +788.89% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.25 +150.00% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.04 +66.67% Real Good Food Company (The) 4.25 +54.55% Okyo Pharma Corporation 2.25 +32.35% Fastjet 0.06 -45.24% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.17 -35.29% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 110.00 -29.03% Netscientific 11.00 -26.67% Windar Photonics 18.00 -21.74%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
