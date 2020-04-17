StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                   8757.00      +12.33%
Melrose Industries                        91.56      +11.71%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3556.00      +10.68%
Glencore                                 145.42      +10.47%
Itv                                       73.17      +10.16%
Ocado Group                             1551.50       -3.06%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              7886.00       -1.84%
Polymetal International                 1522.25       -1.63%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6262.00       -0.29%

FTSE 250
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       62.35      +23.47%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  253.00      +19.06%
Cineworld Group                           59.45      +15.26%
Wizz Air Holdings                       2814.00      +13.93%
Mitchells & Butlers                      185.60      +13.03%
Ti Fluid Systems                         152.50       -2.49%
Centamin                                 132.98       -2.44%
Hochschild Mining                        126.00       -2.40%
Mediclinic International                 260.90       -2.36%
Workspace Group                          758.00       -1.88%

FTSE 350
Ocado Group                             1551.50       -3.06%
Ti Fluid Systems                         152.50       -2.49%
Centamin                                 132.98       -2.44%
Hochschild Mining                        126.00       -2.40%
Mediclinic International                 260.90       -2.36%

AIM
Galantas Gold Corporation                  8.00     +788.89%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.25     +150.00%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.04      +66.67%
Real Good Food Company (The)               4.25      +54.55%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    2.25      +32.35%
Fastjet                                    0.06      -45.24%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.17      -35.29%
Fusion Antibodies  Ord 4p                110.00      -29.03%
Netscientific                             11.00      -26.67%
Windar Photonics                          18.00      -21.74%

Overall Market
Fastjet                                    0.06      -45.24%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.17      -35.29%
Fusion Antibodies  Ord 4p                110.00      -29.03%
Netscientific                             11.00      -26.67%
Windar Photonics                          18.00      -21.74%