StockMarketWire.com - Cell engineering company Horizon Discovery said it would place shares representing about 4.5% of its current issued share capital to strengthen its finances.
The placing price for the up to 6.7m shares would be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process.
'Horizon's trading for the first quarter of 2020 has been broadly in-line with management expectations,' the company said.
'However, orders towards the end of March indicated pressure in research reagents as academic research labs slowed or stopped working.'
'Separately, the group has seen increasing interest from its BioPharma clients and a trend towards outsourcing as companies continue prioritising key projects and supplement in-house resources.'
'Both of Horizon's UK and US sites are currently open and running client projects without disruption, and the group is not experiencing any material delays in either distributing its products or running its service projects.'
'The group is actively monitoring key suppliers regarding potential supply chain interruptions, and so far no immediate risks to supply have been identified. Given the rapid evolution of the situation, the group is unable to predict the full year consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.'
