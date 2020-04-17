StockMarketWire.com - Gold producer Goldplat said it planned to recommence operations in South Africa next week, having closed them last month amid government Covid-19 lockdowns.
The South African government had announced a further extension of the lockdown for 14 days, from 16 April.
The production of gold, however, had been designated an essential service, Goldplat said.
'In this context Goldplat has informed the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy that it will restart operations on a reduced basis by Monday, 20 April 2020,' it added.
In Ghana, the mining sector had been classified as essential by the government and the company's operation there was still continuing at almost normal levels.
At 1:38pm: [LON:GDP] Goldplat PLC share price was +0.15p at 3.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
