FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                   8784.00      +12.67%
Melrose Industries                        90.95      +10.97%
Meggitt                                  272.45       +9.37%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3510.00       +9.24%
Glencore                                 143.36       +8.90%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              7773.00       -3.25%
Ocado Group                             1549.25       -3.20%
Polymetal International                 1525.75       -1.41%
Aveva Group                             3390.00       -0.59%
Severn Trent                            2336.50       -0.40%

FTSE 250
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       59.75      +18.32%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  245.00      +15.29%
Mitchells & Butlers                      187.90      +14.43%
Cineworld Group                           58.99      +14.37%
Wizz Air Holdings                       2813.00      +13.89%
Hochschild Mining                        124.20       -3.80%
Ti Fluid Systems                         150.50       -3.77%
Mediclinic International                 260.20       -2.62%
Centamin                                 132.98       -2.44%
Barr (A.G.)                              485.50       -2.22%

FTSE 350
Mediclinic International                 260.20       -2.62%

AIM
Galantas Gold Corporation                  8.00     +788.89%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.15     +130.00%
Real Good Food Company (The)               4.25      +54.55%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.03      +44.44%
Cadence Minerals                           7.25      +35.51%
Fastjet                                    0.06      -40.48%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.17      -31.37%
Fusion Antibodies  Ord 4p                110.00      -29.03%
Windar Photonics                          16.50      -28.26%
Netscientific                             11.50      -23.33%

Overall Market
