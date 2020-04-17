FTSE 100 Flutter Entertainment 8784.00 +12.67% Melrose Industries 90.95 +10.97% Meggitt 272.45 +9.37% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3510.00 +9.24% Glencore 143.36 +8.90% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 7773.00 -3.25% Ocado Group 1549.25 -3.20% Polymetal International 1525.75 -1.41% Aveva Group 3390.00 -0.59% Severn Trent 2336.50 -0.40% FTSE 250 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 59.75 +18.32% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 245.00 +15.29% Mitchells & Butlers 187.90 +14.43% Cineworld Group 58.99 +14.37% Wizz Air Holdings 2813.00 +13.89% Hochschild Mining 124.20 -3.80% Ti Fluid Systems 150.50 -3.77% Mediclinic International 260.20 -2.62% Centamin 132.98 -2.44% Barr (A.G.) 485.50 -2.22% FTSE 350 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 59.75 +18.32% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 245.00 +15.29% Mitchells & Butlers 187.90 +14.43% Cineworld Group 58.99 +14.37% Wizz Air Holdings 2813.00 +13.89% Hochschild Mining 124.20 -3.80% Ti Fluid Systems 150.50 -3.77% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 7773.00 -3.25% Ocado Group 1549.25 -3.20% Mediclinic International 260.20 -2.62% AIM Galantas Gold Corporation 8.00 +788.89% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.15 +130.00% Real Good Food Company (The) 4.25 +54.55% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.03 +44.44% Cadence Minerals 7.25 +35.51% Fastjet 0.06 -40.48% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.17 -31.37% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 110.00 -29.03% Windar Photonics 16.50 -28.26% Netscientific 11.50 -23.33% Overall Market Galantas Gold Corporation 8.00 +788.89% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.15 +130.00% Real Good Food Company (The) 4.25 +54.55% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.03 +44.44% Cadence Minerals 7.25 +35.51% Fastjet 0.06 -40.48% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.17 -31.37% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 110.00 -29.03% Windar Photonics 16.50 -28.26% Netscientific 11.50 -23.33%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -