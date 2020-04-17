StockMarketWire.com - Liquid biopsy company Angle noted that the University of Athens has published results of work undertaken in head and neck cancer demonstrating the use of the company's technology.
Angle's system had been used in the analysis of gene expression and epigenetic alterations on circulating tumor cells from a simple blood test.
'This work further demonstrates key advantages of the Parsortix system compared to competing solutions,' Angle founder and chief executive Andrew Newland said.
'Head and neck cancer represents a large scale medical opportunity for the repeat deployment of Angle's Parsortix liquid biopsy solution, with the potential to both improve the patient outcome and simultaneously reduce spend on unsuccessful drugs.'
At 2:52pm: [LON:AGL] Angle PLC share price was +1.5p at 55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
