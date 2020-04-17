StockMarketWire.com - Software provider to the gambling industry GAN noted that sports wagering revenues fell in the state of New Jersey in March due the Covid-19 crisis leading to the cancellation of sporting events.
Internet sports wagering gross revenues for the month were $13.3m, down from $24.3m in March 2019 and $15.9m in February 2020.
The internet sports wagering handle was about $163.4m in March 2020, down from $436.5m in February.
At 2:57pm: [LON:GAN] GAN Plc share price was -5.5p at 149p
