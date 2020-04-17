FTSE 100 Flutter Entertainment 8910.00 +14.29% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3502.00 +8.99% Melrose Industries 89.13 +8.75% Itv 72.14 +8.61% Glencore 142.89 +8.55% Ocado Group 1540.25 -3.76% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 7814.00 -2.74% Severn Trent 2313.00 -1.41% Polymetal International 1527.50 -1.29% Aveva Group 3369.50 -1.19% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 63.21 +22.55% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 59.73 +18.28% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 242.50 +14.12% Capita 37.28 +13.94% Wizz Air Holdings 2780.00 +12.55% Mediclinic International 251.70 -5.80% Ti Fluid Systems 149.30 -4.54% Hochschild Mining 123.45 -4.38% Hunting 177.00 -3.91% Centamin 131.43 -3.57% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 63.21 +22.55% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 59.73 +18.28% Flutter Entertainment 8910.00 +14.29% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 242.50 +14.12% Capita 37.28 +13.94% Mediclinic International 251.70 -5.80% Ti Fluid Systems 149.30 -4.54% Hochschild Mining 123.45 -4.38% Hunting 177.00 -3.91% Ocado Group 1540.25 -3.76% AIM Galantas Gold Corporation 8.00 +788.89% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.05 +110.00% Okyo Pharma Corporation 2.65 +55.88% Real Good Food Company (The) 4.25 +54.55% Bilby 13.00 +44.44% Fastjet 0.06 -40.48% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.18 -27.45% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 117.50 -24.19% Windar Photonics 17.50 -23.91% Netscientific 11.50 -23.33% Overall Market Galantas Gold Corporation 8.00 +788.89% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.05 +110.00% Okyo Pharma Corporation 2.65 +55.88% Real Good Food Company (The) 4.25 +54.55% Bilby 13.00 +44.44% Fastjet 0.06 -40.48% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.18 -27.45% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 117.50 -24.19% Windar Photonics 17.50 -23.91% Netscientific 11.50 -23.33%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
StockMarketWire.com -