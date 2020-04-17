StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                   8910.00      +14.29%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3502.00       +8.99%
Melrose Industries                        89.13       +8.75%
Itv                                       72.14       +8.61%
Glencore                                 142.89       +8.55%
Ocado Group                             1540.25       -3.76%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              7814.00       -2.74%
Severn Trent                            2313.00       -1.41%
Polymetal International                 1527.50       -1.29%
Aveva Group                             3369.50       -1.19%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           63.21      +22.55%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       59.73      +18.28%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  242.50      +14.12%
Capita                                    37.28      +13.94%
Wizz Air Holdings                       2780.00      +12.55%
Mediclinic International                 251.70       -5.80%
Ti Fluid Systems                         149.30       -4.54%
Hochschild Mining                        123.45       -4.38%
Hunting                                  177.00       -3.91%
Centamin                                 131.43       -3.57%

FTSE 350
AIM
Galantas Gold Corporation                  8.00     +788.89%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.05     +110.00%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    2.65      +55.88%
Real Good Food Company (The)               4.25      +54.55%
Bilby                                     13.00      +44.44%
Fastjet                                    0.06      -40.48%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.18      -27.45%
Fusion Antibodies  Ord 4p                117.50      -24.19%
Windar Photonics                          17.50      -23.91%
Netscientific                             11.50      -23.33%

Overall Market
