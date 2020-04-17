StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                   8950.00      +14.80%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3504.50       +9.07%
Melrose Industries                        88.65       +8.16%
Meggitt                                  269.25       +8.09%
Prudential                              1034.50       +7.40%
Ocado Group                             1556.25       -2.76%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              7835.00       -2.48%
Polymetal International                 1511.25       -2.34%
Severn Trent                            2301.50       -1.90%
Bt Group                                 119.78       -1.38%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           63.88      +23.85%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       58.60      +16.04%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  246.50      +16.00%
Mitchells & Butlers                      185.70      +13.09%
Wizz Air Holdings                       2770.00      +12.15%
Mediclinic International                 248.30       -7.07%
Hochschild Mining                        120.50       -6.66%
Ti Fluid Systems                         147.00       -6.01%
Elementis                                 62.85       -4.92%
Centamin                                 129.98       -4.64%

FTSE 350
Cineworld Group                           63.88      +23.85%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       58.60      +16.04%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  246.50      +16.00%
Flutter Entertainment                   8950.00      +14.80%
Mitchells & Butlers                      185.70      +13.09%
Mediclinic International                 248.30       -7.07%
Hochschild Mining                        120.50       -6.66%
Ti Fluid Systems                         147.00       -6.01%
Elementis                                 62.85       -4.92%
Centamin                                 129.98       -4.64%

AIM
Galantas Gold Corporation                  8.00     +788.89%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.00     +100.00%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    3.25      +91.18%
Real Good Food Company (The)               4.25      +54.55%
Bilby                                     13.00      +44.44%
Fastjet                                    0.07      -33.33%
Netscientific                             10.50      -30.00%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.18      -27.45%
Fusion Antibodies  Ord 4p                117.50      -24.19%
Windar Photonics                          17.50      -23.91%

Overall Market
