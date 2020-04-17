FTSE 100 Flutter Entertainment 8950.00 +14.80% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3504.50 +9.07% Melrose Industries 88.65 +8.16% Meggitt 269.25 +8.09% Prudential 1034.50 +7.40% Ocado Group 1556.25 -2.76% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 7835.00 -2.48% Polymetal International 1511.25 -2.34% Severn Trent 2301.50 -1.90% Bt Group 119.78 -1.38% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 63.88 +23.85% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 58.60 +16.04% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 246.50 +16.00% Mitchells & Butlers 185.70 +13.09% Wizz Air Holdings 2770.00 +12.15% Mediclinic International 248.30 -7.07% Hochschild Mining 120.50 -6.66% Ti Fluid Systems 147.00 -6.01% Elementis 62.85 -4.92% Centamin 129.98 -4.64% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 63.88 +23.85% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 58.60 +16.04% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 246.50 +16.00% Flutter Entertainment 8950.00 +14.80% Mitchells & Butlers 185.70 +13.09% Mediclinic International 248.30 -7.07% Hochschild Mining 120.50 -6.66% Ti Fluid Systems 147.00 -6.01% Elementis 62.85 -4.92% Centamin 129.98 -4.64% AIM Galantas Gold Corporation 8.00 +788.89% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.00 +100.00% Okyo Pharma Corporation 3.25 +91.18% Real Good Food Company (The) 4.25 +54.55% Bilby 13.00 +44.44% Fastjet 0.07 -33.33% Netscientific 10.50 -30.00% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.18 -27.45% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 117.50 -24.19% Windar Photonics 17.50 -23.91% Overall Market Galantas Gold Corporation 8.00 +788.89% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.00 +100.00% Okyo Pharma Corporation 3.25 +91.18% Real Good Food Company (The) 4.25 +54.55% Bilby 13.00 +44.44% Fastjet 0.07 -33.33% Netscientific 10.50 -30.00% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.18 -27.45% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 117.50 -24.19% Windar Photonics 17.50 -23.91%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
StockMarketWire.com -