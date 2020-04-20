Interim Result
23/04/2020 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
23/04/2020 Mail.RU Group Ltd (MAIL)
28/04/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
Final Result
21/04/2020 LiDCO Group PLC (LID)
21/04/2020 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)
21/04/2020 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
22/04/2020 XLMedia Plc (XLM)
22/04/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
22/04/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)
23/04/2020 Luceco Plc (LUCE)
23/04/2020 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)
23/04/2020 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)
23/04/2020 Alfa Financial Software Holdings Plc (ALFA)
24/04/2020 TechnipFMC plc (0RMV)
28/04/2020 Non-standard Finance Plc (NSF)
28/04/2020 Gaming Realms Plc (GMR)
28/04/2020 STM Group PLC (STM)
AGM / EGM
21/04/2020 Globaldata PLC (DATA)
21/04/2020 Porvair PLC (PRV)
22/04/2020 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
22/04/2020 EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc (EPG)
22/04/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
22/04/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)
22/04/2020 Arkle Resources PLC (ARK)
22/04/2020 S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. (SNGR)
23/04/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)
23/04/2020 Relx PLC (REL)
23/04/2020 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)
23/04/2020 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
23/04/2020 JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH)
23/04/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
23/04/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
23/04/2020 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
23/04/2020 DP World PLC (DPW)
23/04/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
24/04/2020 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
24/04/2020 Pearson PLC (PSON)
24/04/2020 AssetCo PLC (ASTO)
24/04/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)
24/04/2020 OKey Group S.A (OKEY)
24/04/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
24/04/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 5 PLC (MIG5)
24/04/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
27/04/2020 The Simplybiz Group PLC (SBIZ)
27/04/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
27/04/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
27/04/2020 Hostelworld Group Plc (HSW)
28/04/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
28/04/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
28/04/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
28/04/2020 International Business Machines (IBM)
Trading Statement
21/04/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)
Ex-Dividend
23/04/2020 Octopus Titan VCT PLC (OTV2)
23/04/2020 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)
23/04/2020 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
23/04/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
23/04/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
23/04/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
23/04/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (MAV4)
23/04/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
23/04/2020 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
23/04/2020 RPS Group PLC (RPS)
23/04/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
23/04/2020 Vitec Group (The) PLC (VTC)
23/04/2020 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)
23/04/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
23/04/2020 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
23/04/2020 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
23/04/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
23/04/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
23/04/2020 TT Electronics PLC (TTG)
23/04/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
23/04/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
23/04/2020 Cello Group PLC (CLL)
23/04/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust PLC (CMHY)
23/04/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
23/04/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
23/04/2020 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)
23/04/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
23/04/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
23/04/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)
23/04/2020 Clarke (T) PLC (CTO)
23/04/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
23/04/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
23/04/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)
23/04/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
23/04/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
23/04/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
23/04/2020 Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE)
23/04/2020 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
23/04/2020 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
23/04/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com