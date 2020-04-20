StockMarketWire.com - Pub owner Marston's said it had agreed a waiver on its debt covenants and was mulling the possibility of requesting more in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.
The company has been forced to close all of its pubs following the introduction of UK social distancing rules.
Marston's said it had secured waiver of a breach that might arise under a 30-day suspension of business and operations provision under the terms of its secured funding platform.
The waiver has been granted until 29 May with an automatic extension to 15 June in certain circumstances.
'The group is also reviewing whether there is a need to consult with bondholders about further possible covenant waivers under the secured funding platform in light of the impact of the UK Government's measures on the business,' Marston's said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: