StockMarketWire.com - Retailer DFS Furniture confirmed media reports that it was in the advanced stages of negotiating an additional debt facility to boost its liquidity and said it was also preparing for a possible equity raise. The company also said its online sales had continued momentum, rising by more than a fifth since 25 March.
The company said it was in the advanced stages of negotiating a £60m-to-£70m additional debt facility with existing lending banks, to supplement the existing bank facility of £250m. This additional facility would cover the near-term working capital unwind until sofa deliveries can resume.
Alongside this additional debt facility, the company was preparing for a possible equity issue of up to 19.9% of existing shares, further strengthening the group's balance sheet, and providing resilience for a continued disrupted trading environment.
'Since the announcement made by the company on 25 March 2020, the group's websites have remained operational and continue to see strong momentum, with dfs.co.uk online gross sales up by 20.2% over the period from 25 March 2020 to 17 April 2020,' the company said. 'Consequently, the group's order banks have grown to a total of approximately £192m from approximately £185m.'
'The combination of the proposed additional financing together with the operating cost mitigation measures is expected to, when agreed, give the group significant liquidity to see through an extended lock-down. The Board is confident that the group can navigate the Covid-19 crisis and deliver its strategy over the longer term when the trading environment normalises,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: