StockMarketWire.com - Bingo hall and casino company Rank said it had furloughed about 7,000 employees and await more clarity on the Covid-19 situation before deciding whether to pay its next planned dividend.
Rank said the short-term economic impact from the crisis to its venues businesses had been 'significant'.
'The group's next dividend would typically be paid in October 2020,' Rank said.
'The board does not intend to recommend a dividend unless all creditors, directly arising from group actions to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19, have been resolved and we have the necessary visibility on future cashflows following the reopening of our venues,' it added.
Like-for-like net gaming revenue in the three months through March fell 4% on-year, with total net gaming revenue up 5%.
Underlying operating profit for the year through June, assuming all venues remained closed for the rest of the financial year, was expected at between £48m and £58m.
Rank said it expected to meet all its bank covenants at 30 June.
'With the tremendous support we have received from HM Treasury and HMRC, together with our own mitigations, we have established a robust financial position to address and withstand an extended period of economic turmoil,' chief executive John O'Reilly said.
'Given the uncertainty we face and continued social distancing measures likely to be in place for some time to come, we continue to work to protect cash and to prepare for the reopening of our venues in as safe a way as possible.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
