StockMarketWire.com - Luxury carmaker Aston Margin said it had received valid acceptances for approximately 98% of the total number of shares it had offered in a four-for-one rights issue announced last month.
Under the underwriting agreement, banks would have until 5.00 p.m. on 21 April 2020, to acquire all ,or as many as possible, of the remaining 24,247,827 shares not validly accepted.
As previously announced, Lawrence Stroll took up his role as executive chair effective 20 April, with Penny Hughes stepping down as a director and the chair, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: