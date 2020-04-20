StockMarketWire.com - Out-of-hospital services provider Totally said it would post annual earnings ahead of market expectations, even though its revenue was lower than hoped.
Revenue was expected below consensus market expectations due to delays encountered with the NHS awarding new tenders primarily as a result of Brexit and the general election.
However, the company said it had achieved margin improvement following its acquisition of Greenbrook Healthcare last June and the launch of its new insourcing business.
Totally said it was in a health financial position at the end of March with £8.9m of cash and no debt financing.
'As announced on 27 March, Totally is currently focusing all efforts on standing shoulder to shoulder with the NHS in the fight against Covid-19,' the company said.
'Patient and staff wellbeing remains the group's top priority as it continues to deliver critical front-line services across the UK and Ireland.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
