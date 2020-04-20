StockMarketWire.com - Drug delivery technology company Midatech Pharma said it was considering a potential sale of the company as part of an ongoing strategic review.
The company said it had hired Noble as a finacial adviser to assist in a search for potential acquirers or partners.
Midatech Pharma had in March terminated the development of clinical stage assets after experiencing funding difficulties.
On Monday, it said it was considering all options for extracting value from its technologies, including forming partnership for particular assets, selling assets or selling the whole company.
'The company confirms that while it or its advisers have received initial enquiries from certain parties, it is not in discussions with any potential offeror at this time,' Midatech said.
'Nor has the company been in receipt of any approaches from any potential offeror at the date of this announcement. '
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: