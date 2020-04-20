StockMarketWire.com - Disease test kit supplier Omega said it signed an agreement to provide manufacturing for a Covid-19 diagnostic test being developed by Mologic.
The development of the test had been partly funded by the UK government.
It would be capable of playing 'a key part towards identifying people that have built up immunity to coronavirus', Omega Diagnostics said.
The company said it had provided Mologic with access to one of its manufacturing facilities, situated in Littleport, Cambridgeshire.
Both parties had collaborated to produce pilot batches and first validation batches.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
