StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group WH Ireland confirmed press speculation that it was in talks to potentially acquire assets from Cantor Fitzgerald.
The talks revolved around certain assets in Cantor Fitzgerald's European corporate finance business.
'However, at this stage, such discussions are preliminary, require certain third party consents and there can be no guarantee that any transaction will occur,' WH Ireland said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
