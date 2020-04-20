StockMarketWire.com - Legal sector focused marketing group NAHL said it furloughed around a third of its staff among savings measures to get it through the Covid-19 crisis.
NAH said its critical care business had remained resilient since mid-March, but that its personal injury division had suffered a more significant reduction in enquries.
The group's residential property division had suffered in line with the UK property market, which had come to a 'standstill', it added.
NAHL said its leadership team had voluntarily taken a temporary salary cut of between 10 and 20%' and its board a 20% pay cut.
At the end of the December, the company had net debt of £21m with a £25m revolving credit facility committed until December 2021.
'Given its experience in navigating change in difficult markets, the board remains confident in the group's ability to emerge from this period as a sustainable business,' NAHL said.
At 8:02am: [LON:NAH] Nahl Group share price was -2.55p at 40.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
