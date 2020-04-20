StockMarketWire.com - Specialist media platform Future said it had completed the acquisition of TI Media and rein in costs in order to ease the impact on growth from the Covid-19 pandemic.
TI Media would bring to Future a presence in the Wine, Golf, Equestrian, Country Living, TV Listings, Women's Lifestyle and Gardening verticals, and deepens and extends Future's strength and position in Home, Cycling and Country Sports.
The acquisition was announced on 30 October 2019, but was conditional upon clearance from the Competition and Markets Authority.
As part of its efforts to address competition concerns flagged by the UK competition watchdog, the company said it had agreed to seel World Soccer and Amateur Photographer to Kelsey Media, and Trusted Reviews to Incisive Media.
These sales were expected to complete in the next few weeks.
In addition, earlier this year, TI Media sold Collective Europe, its digital marketing agency, to Azerion Holding B.V.
In the year to December 2019, the combined revenue and EBITDA contribution in relation to these four assets was £12m and £0.3m respectively. The aggregate purchase price received for all four assets was £1.4m.
TI Media UK newsstand revenues had been reduced by approximately 30% since the introduction of lockdown measures on 23 March. But subscriptions had been performing well, with demand driving a material year-on-year increase in new sales, the company said.
In order to mitigate the impact of the reduction in revenue, a number of cost savings had been implemented within TI Media, which included a reduction of promotional and discretionary costs, smaller print runs to reduce the supply of magazines, the furlough of some staff and role closures, and tiered salary reductions for all staff.
The company also said it had signed a new £30m multi-currency revolving credit facility.
Looking ahead, the company said Covid-19 introduced a 'significant level' of uncertainty, but said it was 'well placed' to tackle the challenges that lie ahead.
