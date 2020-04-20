StockMarketWire.com - Esports services provider Gfinity said it had had been appointed to operate the inaugural ePremier League invitational tournament.
The knockout tournament - taking place this week – would see Premier League footballers representing their clubs and playing EA Sports FIFA 20, with a live final to be aired on Sky Sports on Saturday 25 April 2020.
The prize fund from the tournament would be donated to the PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a way of generating funds for the NHS and distributing them where they were needed most.
'Whilst the fees payable to Gfinity are not material to the group as a whole, the programme represents a further endorsement of Gfinity's ability to help our clients find new ways to engage with their audience,' the company said.
At 8:33am: [LON:GFIN] Gfinity Plc share price was +0.13p at 1.43p
