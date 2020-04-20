StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said it expected its annual revenues to almost double, while highlighting its role in manufacturing Covid-19 tests.
Revenue for the year through March 2020 was seen jumping 86% on-year to £16.6m.
The company said that did not include £0.4m of orders for March that fell into the new financial year due to Covid-19 transport restrictions.
It said the revenue increase reflected organic growth of about 36%, and 11-month contribution from Elucigene Diagnostics and three weeks' contribution from its French NIPT distribution business.
'Whilst the impact of Covid-19 in the final quarter was a major challenge the company still delivered a strong end to the year,' Yourgene Health said.
The company had in March announced the signing of a contract manufacturing agreement with Novacyt to support the production of Covid-19 diagnostic tests.
'The contribution from this partnership has started to crystallise in the new financial year with our first shipments now successfully completed,' it added.
At 8:38am: [LON:YGEN] share price was +0.1p at 20.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
