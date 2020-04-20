StockMarketWire.com - Gambling software provider Gan noted official state figures showing that internet gaming win increased, but sports wagering suffered a 'significant' decrease in the state of Pennsylvania during the month of March from prior months after most sporting events were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Internet gaming win rose 24.5.3% from the previous month and total internet sports wagering handle was approximately $266.7m for the month of November, above both the $198.7m in the prior month and $158.2m in September.
Internet Sports wagering was approximately $118.3m for the month of March, down from $294 in the prior month and $308.6m seen in January.
At 8:52am: [LON:GAN] GAN Plc share price was -6.5p at 147.5p
