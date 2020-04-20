StockMarketWire.com - Budget hotel group EasyHotel said it expected to delist from the London Stock Exchange on 19 May after the company in August last year agreed to a takeover by real estate investor Ivanhoé Cambridge and property fund manager ICAMAP.
'The board believes that the Cancellation is in the best interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole,' the company said. Citrus Holdco, a company owned by a consortium comprising Cadim Fonds (part of Ivanhoé Cambridge) and ICAMAP Investments, which currently owned approximately 71.2% of EasyHotel shares, were interesting in acquiring a 94.6% stake in the company.
Citrus Holdco's said it was willing to pay a market at a price of up to 70p a share until 1.00 p.m. on 18 May 2020 to acquire the remaining shares, enabling shareholders to sell shares at a premium of up to approximately 21.7$% to the closing price per share on 17 April 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
