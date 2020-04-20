StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials group SigmaRoc reported a fall in annual profit after rising revenue was offset by one-off acquisition costs.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December fell to £2.2m, down from £3.9m on-year.
Underlying revenue rose 71% to £70.4m and underlying pre-tax profit rose 51% to £8.4m.
SigmaRoc completed four acquisitions during the year including CCP Building Products.
'Looking forward, we have the Covid-19 crisis to navigate,' chief executive Max Vermorken said.
'The group is well prepared to confront the potential consequences of the crisis and to then continue its growth story, thanks to the resilience of its great workforce and supportive unions.'
'I am therefore optimistic about what we can achieve in the months ahead of us this year and beyond.'
At 9:08am: [LON:SRC] SigmaRoc Plc share price was +2.5p at 37p
