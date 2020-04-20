StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico said it expected revenue to grow by a third in the first half of the year amid ongoing momentum.
For the six months ended 31 March 2020, revenues were expected to grow by 33% to £4.6m on-year.
At 31 March, the company's order book stood at £15.3m and strengthened further to £22.5m as at 20 April 2020.
Ixico said it had decided to reduce the value of its order book for Huntington's disease contracts secured last week.
This was because the nature of the study meant that the number of completed advanced MRI scans received may be lower than the maximum number, which assumed all patients from current studies were enrolled and underwent advanced MRI scans at all timepoints. 'Given the revenue growth momentum, strong balance sheet and record order book, we are in a robust position to manage the short-term headwinds of Covid-19 and to continue to pursue our key investments for the medium and longer term,' the company said. 'Whilst COVID-19 presents uncertainty in the near term, our focus remains on ensuring our Company is well placed to support our clients through the pandemic and in the future when clinical trials reinitiate and the ramp up in demand is expected to accelerate,'it added.
