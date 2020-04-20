StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI technology company Sensyne Health said it had launched a web-based Covid-19 focused software application.

The app was free to anyone in the UK and provided a secure way for individuals and families to monitor and support the management of their health for Covid-19 related symptoms, the company said.

It would also enable individuals to remotely monitor and care for members of their family or community at risk from coronavirus.


At 9:23am: [LON:SENS] Sensyne Health Plc Ord 10p share price was +2p at 52.5p



