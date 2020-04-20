StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI technology company Sensyne Health said it had launched a web-based Covid-19 focused software application.
The app was free to anyone in the UK and provided a secure way for individuals and families to monitor and support the management of their health for Covid-19 related symptoms, the company said.
It would also enable individuals to remotely monitor and care for members of their family or community at risk from coronavirus.
At 9:23am: [LON:SENS] Sensyne Health Plc Ord 10p share price was +2p at 52.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: