StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity and risk company Crossword Cybersecurity said it had raised about £1m through the placing of shares.
The company placed 363,617 shares at a price of 230p a share, to raise £836,319. Chief executive Tom Ilube subscribed on the same terms for 73,914 to complete the total fundraise of £1m.
'Our pipeline is standing at approximately £6m split between both products and consulting and these funds will enable us to continue to drive business growth over the next 12 months,' Ilube said.
At 9:27am: [LON:CCS] share price was -50p at 300p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
