StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix said its technology would be used by investigators from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to assess the risk of adverse kidney events in patients diagnosed with Covid-19.
Acute and chronic kidney disease was strongly associated with severity of disease and fatal outcomes in Covid-19 patients, the company said.
'Evaluation of a patient's kidney risk status at the time of Covid-19 diagnosis, through recovery and during follow-on monitoring, can be of potentially high clinical value,' it added.
The company's KidneyIntelX platform would be used in a large study of Covid-19 admitted patients at Mount Sinai called Pred-MAKER.
The study would asses clinical features and biomarkers, including multiple plasma biomarkers and urine proteomics and RNA sequences, as predictors of major adverse kidney events in patients hospitalized with Covid-19.
The study had been submitted for Institutional Review Board review and approval.
At 9:35am: [LON:RENX] share price was +35p at 269p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
