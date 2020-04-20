StockMarketWire.com - Payments company Wameja said it had agreed to acquire a further €3.6m of shares in its HomeSend joint venture with Mastercard.
The capital would be used to support HomeSend's 2020 business plan.
The equity contribution was in proportion to Mastercard's contribution, with an aggregate amount of €10m, and maintained Wameja's interest in the HomeSend JV at 35.68%.
Homesend's average transaction value had risen 30% in the three months through March compared to the previous quarter, Wameja said.
