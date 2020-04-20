StockMarketWire.com - Trinidad and Tobago focused Trinity Exploration & Production reported a 9% rise in first-quarter output.
Production for the three months through March rose to 3,291 barrels of oil per day, up from 3,020 bopd on-year.
'Production volumes for the remainder of 2020 will depend on oil price and general market conditions supporting the economic case for the resumption of new drilling activity,' the company said.
'Even if the prevailing oil price environment does not support the case for a resumption of drilling in the near term, net average production for 2020 is expected to increase to 3,100 - 3,300 bopd,' it added.
At 9:53am: [LON:TRIN] Trinity Exploration Production share price was +0.2p at 6.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: