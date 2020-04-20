StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company 4D pharma said it had received expedited acceptance from the UK health authorities to commence a Phase II study of a potential treatment for Covid-19.
MRx-4DP0004 was an orally administered, single-strain Live Biotherapeutic currently in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with partly-controlled asthma.
To date, 20 patients had been dosed, with no drug related serious adverse events, the company said.
In preclinical studies the company had previously shown that MRx-4DP0004 was able to significantly reduce lung inflammation and impact particular immune cell types and pathways which had more recently been implicated in the hyperinflammatory response to coronavirus infection.
'The company has received expedited acceptance from the MHRA to conduct a Phase II study of MRx-4DP0004 in up to 90 patients hospitalised with suspected or confirmed Covid-19,' 4D Pharma said.
At 9:56am: [LON:DDDD] 4d Pharma Plc Ord 0.25p share price was +21.95p at 60.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: