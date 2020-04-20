StockMarketWire.com - Mining Company Central Asia Metals said its Kounrad copper recovery plant in Kazakhstan reached the milestone of producing 100,000 tonnes of copper cathode on 18 April 2020.
The company said expected to produce copper at Kounrad until 2034.
'While cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Kazakhstan, there are currently no diagnosed cases of the virus amongst our Kounrad workforce or in the local town of Balkhash, and the production and sales of our copper have not been interrupted,' the company said.
'Our operations at the Sasa mine in North Macedonia also continue uninterrupted,' it added.
At 10:00am: [LON:CAML] Central Asia Metals PLC share price was +0.2p at 135.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
