StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Next                                    4538.00       +2.32%
Rentokil Initial                         443.75       +1.92%
Unilever                                4192.00       +1.87%
Ashtead Group                           1795.50       +1.61%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1556.25       +1.55%
Meggitt                                  250.75       -9.05%
Anglo American                          1350.60       -5.05%
Barratt Developments                     462.60       -4.76%
Jd Sports Fashion                        480.50       -4.70%
Taylor Wimpey                            130.55       -4.25%

FTSE 250
Provident Financial                      172.80       +8.00%
Rank Group                               175.80       +5.27%
888 Holdings                             146.90       +4.93%
Apax Global Alpha Limited                122.00       +4.27%
Contourglobal                            151.20       +4.13%
Mitchells & Butlers                      173.50       -7.42%
Cineworld Group                           58.10       -7.22%
Tullow Oil                                17.11       -6.99%
Onesavings Bank                          206.50       -6.65%
Wood Group (John)                        178.13       -6.59%

FTSE 350
Provident Financial                      172.80       +8.00%
Rank Group                               175.80       +5.27%
888 Holdings                             146.90       +4.93%
Apax Global Alpha Limited                122.00       +4.27%
Contourglobal                            151.20       +4.13%
Meggitt                                  250.75       -9.05%
Mitchells & Butlers                      173.50       -7.42%
Cineworld Group                           58.10       -7.22%
Tullow Oil                                17.11       -6.99%
Onesavings Bank                          206.50       -6.65%

AIM
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               3.65     +265.00%
Feedback                                   1.27      +70.00%
4d Pharma  Ord 0.25p                      66.00      +69.45%
Infrastructure India                       1.65      +50.00%
Cadence Minerals                          10.38      +41.16%
Netscientific                              8.00      -23.81%
Midatech Pharma                           18.50      -22.92%
Fusion Antibodies  Ord 4p                105.00      -17.65%
Chariot Oil & Gas                          1.88      -16.44%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.23      -16.36%

Overall Market
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               3.65     +265.00%
Low & Bonar                               14.98      +95.82%
Feedback                                   1.27      +70.00%
4d Pharma  Ord 0.25p                      66.00      +69.45%
Infrastructure India                       1.65      +50.00%
Netscientific                              8.00      -23.81%
Midatech Pharma                           18.50      -22.92%
Fusion Antibodies  Ord 4p                105.00      -17.65%
Chariot Oil & Gas                          1.88      -16.44%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.23      -16.36%