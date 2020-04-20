FTSE 100 Next 4538.00 +2.32% Rentokil Initial 443.75 +1.92% Unilever 4192.00 +1.87% Ashtead Group 1795.50 +1.61% Hargreaves Lansdown 1556.25 +1.55% Meggitt 250.75 -9.05% Anglo American 1350.60 -5.05% Barratt Developments 462.60 -4.76% Jd Sports Fashion 480.50 -4.70% Taylor Wimpey 130.55 -4.25% FTSE 250 Provident Financial 172.80 +8.00% Rank Group 175.80 +5.27% 888 Holdings 146.90 +4.93% Apax Global Alpha Limited 122.00 +4.27% Contourglobal 151.20 +4.13% Mitchells & Butlers 173.50 -7.42% Cineworld Group 58.10 -7.22% Tullow Oil 17.11 -6.99% Onesavings Bank 206.50 -6.65% Wood Group (John) 178.13 -6.59% FTSE 350 Provident Financial 172.80 +8.00% Rank Group 175.80 +5.27% 888 Holdings 146.90 +4.93% Apax Global Alpha Limited 122.00 +4.27% Contourglobal 151.20 +4.13% Meggitt 250.75 -9.05% Mitchells & Butlers 173.50 -7.42% Cineworld Group 58.10 -7.22% Tullow Oil 17.11 -6.99% Onesavings Bank 206.50 -6.65% AIM Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.65 +265.00% Feedback 1.27 +70.00% 4d Pharma Ord 0.25p 66.00 +69.45% Infrastructure India 1.65 +50.00% Cadence Minerals 10.38 +41.16% Netscientific 8.00 -23.81% Midatech Pharma 18.50 -22.92% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 105.00 -17.65% Chariot Oil & Gas 1.88 -16.44% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.23 -16.36% Overall Market Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.65 +265.00% Low & Bonar 14.98 +95.82% Feedback 1.27 +70.00% 4d Pharma Ord 0.25p 66.00 +69.45% Infrastructure India 1.65 +50.00% Netscientific 8.00 -23.81% Midatech Pharma 18.50 -22.92% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 105.00 -17.65% Chariot Oil & Gas 1.88 -16.44% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.23 -16.36%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -