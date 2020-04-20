StockMarketWire.com - Gold explorer ECR Minerals said it had agreed to sell licences in Australia's Victoria state to Fosterville South Exploration for up to A$2.5m (£1.3m).
A sum of A$0.5m would be paid immediately for the Avoca, Moormbool and Timor gold exploration project.
The rest would be paid at a rate of A$1 ounce of proven resource up to a A$2m cap.
At 1:07pm: [LON:ECR] ECR Minerals PLC share price was -0.05p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
