StockMarketWire.com - Tertiary Minerals said it had completed the first drill hole at its Pyramid gold project in Nevada after a rig was mobilised ahead of schedule.
The drill hole would seek to confirm the presence of priority epithermal vein drill target previously intersected in an historic drill hole.
The core from the drill hole had been transferred to an independent laboratory in Reno, where detailed geological logging, core cutting, and analysis was underway.
Tertiary Minerals said all planned activities were carried out in compliance with Nevada protocols to address the Covid-19 pandemic.
At 1:11pm: [LON:TYM] Tertiary Minerals PLC share price was +0.02p at 0.26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
