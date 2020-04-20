StockMarketWire.com - Billing software group Cerillion said it expected to report a rise in first-half earnings and that it had not experienced an slowdown in trading activity related to the Covid-19 crisis.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months through March were seen rising to £2.7m, up from £0.4m on-year.
Revenue was expected to grow 46% to £10.2m following the signing of four major contracts from mid-June.
'While additional precautions are being taken regarding staff safety, the company has not experienced any slowdown in trading activity to date, Cerillion said.
'Cerillion's customers are predominantly telecommunications operators providing critical infrastructure and services, and operators are currently typically seeing strong data traffic levels arising from national 'lockdowns' across the globe.'
'The board therefore believes that there is a substantial degree of resilience to Cerillion's business model.'
At 1:25pm: [LON:CER] Cerillion Plc share price was +34p at 245p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
