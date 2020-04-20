StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Angus Energy said it had issued a £1.4m convertible loan note to significant shareholder Knowe Properties.
The 4% loan note was unsecured and convertible at maturity after two years at the lower of either £0.01, or the lowest price of a share issue with an aggregate subscription amount of £0.25m.
'Due to Covid-19 we face an unprecedented situation which makes a variable price and freely convertible instrument exceptionally difficult for the market to price,' chief executive George Lucan said.
'For the moment, we are very pleased to have secured £1.4m of new core capital for the company at a time when few can have confidence that equity capital markets will be open for fundraising for the foreseeable future.'
At 1:30pm: [LON:ANGS] Angus Energy Plc share price was +0.13p at 0.63p
