StockMarketWire.com - Marketing services group Be Heard reported a full-year loss as modest rise in revenue was offset by expenses.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £7.9m compared to losses of £10.3m on-year. Revenue rose 1.1% to £29.8m.
'Against a background of testing market conditions many businesses in our industry found 2019 to be a challenging year, with little or no growth accompanied by margin and earnings erosion,' chairman David Morrison said.
'Be Heard, whilst not immune to the vicissitudes of the market in which it operates, has, in comparison, faired reasonably well, and our improved results should be considered more than satisfactory.'
Morrison said the company expected its earnings in the current year to fall as clients applied more caution due to the Covid-19 crisis.
'In mitigation, the group's response to the sudden economic and operational challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, has been both decisive and quickly implemented.'
'Consequently, we do expect to remain both profitable (adjusted EBITDA) and cash generative.'
