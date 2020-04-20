StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics company Genedrive said it had agreed with Cytivato to develop a test for SARS-CoV-2 that would be available in the next five weeks.
The assay would combine the company's chemistry integrated with Cytiva's stabilisation technology. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes the disease Covid-19.
Genedrive said the combination would allow for high throughput manufacturing of over 10,000 tests per hour in temperature-stable plate format that could be transported globally without the need for refrigeration.
'We are pleased to now apply that partnership in a high throughput manufacturing process, which we believe places us amongst a small group of companies that have the capability to produce simple assay solutions at significant scale,' chief executive David Budd said.
'We are working very aggressively and plan to have product available in the next five weeks.'
At 1:49pm: [LON:GDR] Genedrive Plc share price was +24p at 82p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
