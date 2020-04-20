FTSE 100 Unilever 4216.50 +2.47% Next 4543.00 +2.44% Ashtead Group 1808.25 +2.33% Informa 459.30 +2.20% Rentokil Initial 444.30 +2.04% Meggitt 256.80 -6.86% Barratt Developments 462.05 -4.87% International Consolidated Airlines 222.70 -4.58% Easyjet 613.00 -4.04% Jd Sports Fashion 484.00 -4.01% FTSE 250 Provident Financial 176.05 +10.03% Apax Global Alpha Limited 123.50 +5.56% Contourglobal 153.10 +5.44% 888 Holdings 147.30 +5.21% Hyve Group 24.93 +4.97% Cineworld Group 57.97 -7.43% Mitchells & Butlers 174.60 -6.83% Onesavings Bank 208.20 -5.88% Cairn Energy 88.73 -5.61% Marston's 38.02 -5.56% FTSE 350 Provident Financial 176.05 +10.03% Apax Global Alpha Limited 123.50 +5.56% Contourglobal 153.10 +5.44% 888 Holdings 147.30 +5.21% Hyve Group 24.93 +4.97% Cineworld Group 57.97 -7.43% Meggitt 256.80 -6.86% Mitchells & Butlers 174.60 -6.83% Onesavings Bank 208.20 -5.88% Cairn Energy 88.73 -5.61% AIM Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.60 +260.00% 4d Pharma Ord 0.25p 65.70 +68.68% Feedback 1.20 +60.00% Infrastructure India 1.65 +50.00% Genedrive 82.00 +41.38% Midatech Pharma 18.50 -22.92% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.14 -21.62% Netscientific 8.50 -19.05% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 105.00 -17.65% Chariot Oil & Gas 1.88 -16.44% Overall Market Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.60 +260.00% Low & Bonar 15.00 +96.08% 4d Pharma Ord 0.25p 65.70 +68.68% Feedback 1.20 +60.00% Infrastructure India 1.65 +50.00% Midatech Pharma 18.50 -22.92% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.14 -21.62% Netscientific 8.50 -19.05% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 105.00 -17.65% Chariot Oil & Gas 1.88 -16.44%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -