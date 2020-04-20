StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Unilever                                4216.50       +2.47%
Next                                    4543.00       +2.44%
Ashtead Group                           1808.25       +2.33%
Informa                                  459.30       +2.20%
Rentokil Initial                         444.30       +2.04%
Meggitt                                  256.80       -6.86%
Barratt Developments                     462.05       -4.87%
International Consolidated Airlines      222.70       -4.58%
Easyjet                                  613.00       -4.04%
Jd Sports Fashion                        484.00       -4.01%

FTSE 250
Provident Financial                      176.05      +10.03%
Apax Global Alpha Limited                123.50       +5.56%
Contourglobal                            153.10       +5.44%
888 Holdings                             147.30       +5.21%
Hyve Group                                24.93       +4.97%
Cineworld Group                           57.97       -7.43%
Mitchells & Butlers                      174.60       -6.83%
Onesavings Bank                          208.20       -5.88%
Cairn Energy                              88.73       -5.61%
Marston's                                 38.02       -5.56%

FTSE 350
AIM
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               3.60     +260.00%
4d Pharma  Ord 0.25p                      65.70      +68.68%
Feedback                                   1.20      +60.00%
Infrastructure India                       1.65      +50.00%
Genedrive                                 82.00      +41.38%
Midatech Pharma                           18.50      -22.92%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.14      -21.62%
Netscientific                              8.50      -19.05%
Fusion Antibodies  Ord 4p                105.00      -17.65%
Chariot Oil & Gas                          1.88      -16.44%

Overall Market
