StockMarketWire.com - Standard Chartered and partner PT Astra International said they had amended the terms of an agreement to sell their combined 89.1% equity interest in PT Bank Permata to Bangkok Bank Public Company.
The parties had agreed to revise the purchase price from 1.77 to 1.63 times Permata's shareholders' equity as at 31 March 2020.
The latest estimated consideration was about 17tn Indonesian rupiah.
The 18% reduction in estimated proceeds compared to that indicated on 12 December was attributable to the revised valuation multiple, a reduction in Permata's shareholders' equity due to the adoption of IFRS 9 and the recent depreciation of Indonesian Rupiah against the US Dollar.
At 2:27pm: [LON:STAN] Standard Chartered PLC share price was -12.35p at 394.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: