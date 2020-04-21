UK
22/04/2020 07:00 RPI y/y | Forecast: 2.30% | Previous: 2.50%
22/04/2020 07:00 PPI Output m/m | Forecast: -0.40% | Previous: -0.30%
22/04/2020 07:00 PPI Input m/m | Forecast: -3.60% | Previous: -1.20%
22/04/2020 07:00 Core CPI y/y | Forecast: 1.60% | Previous: 1.70%
22/04/2020 07:00 CPI y/y | Forecast: 1.50% | Previous: 1.70%
22/04/2020 09:30 HPI y/y | Forecast: 1.50% | Previous: 1.30%
23/04/2020 07:00 Public Sector Net Borrowing | Forecast: 1.7B | Previous: -0.4B
23/04/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 29.6 | Previous: 34.5
23/04/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 42.5 | Previous: 47.8
23/04/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations | Forecast: -50 | Previous: -29
24/04/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
24/04/2020 07:00 Retail Sales m/m
29/04/2020 23:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
29/04/2020 23:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
01/05/2020 08:30 Mortgage Approvals
01/05/2020 08:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m
01/05/2020 08:30 M4 Money Supply m/m
01/05/2020 08:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
04/05/2020 08:30 Construction PMI
05/05/2020 08:30 Final Services PMI
06/05/2020 23:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y
07/05/2020 11:00 Official Bank Rate
07/05/2020 11:00 MPC Asset Purchase Facility Votes
07/05/2020 11:00 Asset Purchase Facility
07/05/2020 11:00 BOE Monetary Policy Report
07/05/2020 11:00 MPC Official Bank Rate Votes
07/05/2020 11:00 Monetary Policy Summary
07/05/2020 23:01 RICS House Price Balance
08/05/2020 07:30 Halifax HPI m/m
12/05/2020 08:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
12/05/2020 08:30 Industrial Production m/m
12/05/2020 08:30 Goods Trade Balance
12/05/2020 08:30 Prelim Business Investment q/q
12/05/2020 08:30 GDP m/m
12/05/2020 08:30 Prelim GDP q/q
12/05/2020 08:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
12/05/2020 08:30 Construction Output m/m
18/05/2020 13:30 CB Leading Index m/m
19/05/2020 08:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
19/05/2020 08:30 High Street Lending
19/05/2020 08:30 Unemployment Rate
19/05/2020 08:30 Claimant Count Change
20/05/2020 08:30 PPI Output m/m
20/05/2020 08:30 RPI y/y
20/05/2020 08:30 HPI y/y
20/05/2020 08:30 Core CPI y/y
20/05/2020 08:30 CPI y/y
20/05/2020 08:30 PPI Input m/m
20/05/2020 10:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
21/05/2020 08:30 Retail Sales m/m
21/05/2020 08:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing
22/05/2020 10:00 CBI Realized Sales
US
22/04/2020 14:00 HPI m/m | Forecast: 0.40% | Previous: 0.30%
23/04/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
23/04/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
23/04/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/04/2020 15:00 New Home Sales
24/04/2020 13:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
24/04/2020 13:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
24/04/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
24/04/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
28/04/2020 12:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
28/04/2020 12:30 Goods Trade Balance
28/04/2020 13:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
28/04/2020 14:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
28/04/2020 14:00 CB Consumer Confidence
29/04/2020 12:15 ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
29/04/2020 12:30 Advance GDP q/q
29/04/2020 12:30 Advance GDP Price Index q/q
29/04/2020 14:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
29/04/2020 18:00 Federal Funds Rate
29/04/2020 18:00 FOMC Statement
29/04/2020 18:30 FOMC Press Conference
30/04/2020 11:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
30/04/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
30/04/2020 12:30 Personal Income m/m
30/04/2020 12:30 Personal Spending m/m
30/04/2020 12:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
30/04/2020 12:30 Employment Cost Index q/q
30/04/2020 13:45 Chicago PMI
01/05/2020 12:30 Unemployment Rate
01/05/2020 12:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
01/05/2020 12:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
01/05/2020 13:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/05/2020 14:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
01/05/2020 14:00 Construction Spending m/m
01/05/2020 14:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
04/05/2020 14:00 Factory Orders m/m
04/05/2020 18:00 Loan Officer Survey
05/05/2020 12:30 Trade Balance
05/05/2020 13:45 Final Services PMI
05/05/2020 14:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
05/05/2020 14:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
06/05/2020 17:01 10-y Bond Auction
07/05/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
07/05/2020 12:30 Prelim Unit Labor Costs q/q
07/05/2020 12:30 Prelim Nonfarm Productivity q/q
07/05/2020 17:01 30-y Bond Auction
07/05/2020 19:00 Consumer Credit m/m
08/05/2020 14:00 Final Wholesale Inventories m/m
12/05/2020 10:00 NFIB Small Business Index
12/05/2020 12:30 Core CPI m/m
12/05/2020 12:30 CPI m/m
12/05/2020 14:00 Mortgage Delinquencies
12/05/2020 18:00 Federal Budget Balance
13/05/2020 12:30 PPI m/m
13/05/2020 12:30 Core PPI m/m
14/05/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
14/05/2020 12:30 Import Prices m/m
15/05/2020 12:30 Retail Sales m/m
15/05/2020 12:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
15/05/2020 12:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
15/05/2020 13:15 Industrial Production m/m
15/05/2020 13:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
15/05/2020 14:00 JOLTS Job Openings
15/05/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
15/05/2020 14:00 Business Inventories m/m
15/05/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
15/05/2020 20:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
18/05/2020 14:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
19/05/2020 12:30 Housing Starts
19/05/2020 12:30 Building Permits
20/05/2020 18:00 FOMC Meeting Minutes
21/05/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
21/05/2020 12:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
21/05/2020 14:00 Existing Home Sales
21/05/2020 14:00 CB Leading Index m/m
EU
22/04/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence | Forecast: -20 | Previous: -12
23/04/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate | Forecast: -2 | Previous: 2.7
23/04/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 37.9 | Previous: 43.2
23/04/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 25.1 | Previous: 27.4
23/04/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 29 | Previous: 31.7
23/04/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 39 | Previous: 45.4
23/04/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 24.9 | Previous: 26.4
23/04/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 39.4 | Previous: 44.5
24/04/2020 09:00 German ifo Business Climate
24/04/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate
28/04/2020 05:30 French Flash GDP q/q
28/04/2020 06:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
28/04/2020 06:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
29/04/2020 08:00 Private Loans y/y
29/04/2020 08:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
29/04/2020 08:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
30/04/2020 06:00 German Retail Sales m/m
30/04/2020 06:00 German Import Prices m/m
30/04/2020 06:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
30/04/2020 07:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
30/04/2020 07:00 Spanish Flash GDP q/q
30/04/2020 07:55 German Unemployment Change
30/04/2020 09:00 Prelim Flash GDP q/q
30/04/2020 09:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
30/04/2020 09:00 Unemployment Rate
30/04/2020 09:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
30/04/2020 09:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
30/04/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim GDP q/q
30/04/2020 11:45 Monetary Policy Statement
30/04/2020 11:45 Main Refinancing Rate
30/04/2020 12:30 ECB Press Conference
01/05/2020 07:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
01/05/2020 07:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
01/05/2020 07:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
01/05/2020 07:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
01/05/2020 08:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
04/05/2020 06:45 French Gov Budget Balance
04/05/2020 07:00 Spanish Unemployment Change
04/05/2020 08:30 Sentix Investor Confidence
05/05/2020 07:15 Spanish Services PMI
05/05/2020 07:45 Italian Services PMI
05/05/2020 07:50 French Final Services PMI
05/05/2020 07:55 German Final Services PMI
05/05/2020 08:00 Final Services PMI
05/05/2020 09:00 EU Economic Forecasts
05/05/2020 10:00 PPI m/m
06/05/2020 06:00 German Factory Orders m/m
06/05/2020 09:00 Retail Sales m/m
07/05/2020 06:00 German Industrial Production m/m
07/05/2020 08:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
08/05/2020 06:00 German Trade Balance
08/05/2020 06:45 French Prelim Private Payrolls q/q
08/05/2020 06:45 French Industrial Production m/m
08/05/2020 08:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
11/05/2020 06:45 French Trade Balance
12/05/2020 06:00 German Final CPI m/m
13/05/2020 06:45 French Final CPI m/m
13/05/2020 09:00 Industrial Production m/m
14/05/2020 08:00 Italian Trade Balance
14/05/2020 08:00 ECB Economic Bulletin
15/05/2020 06:00 German Prelim GDP q/q
15/05/2020 09:00 Flash GDP q/q
15/05/2020 09:00 Trade Balance
15/05/2020 09:00 Flash Employment Change q/q
19/05/2020 06:00 German WPI m/m
19/05/2020 09:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
19/05/2020 09:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
20/05/2020 06:00 German PPI m/m
20/05/2020 08:00 Current Account
20/05/2020 09:00 Final Core CPI y/y
20/05/2020 09:00 Final CPI y/y
20/05/2020 14:00 Consumer Confidence
22/05/2020 08:00 German Ifo Business Climate
JP
23/04/2020 01:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
24/04/2020 00:30 National Core CPI y/y
24/04/2020 00:50 SPPI y/y
24/04/2020 05:30 All Industries Activity m/m
29/04/2020 23:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
29/04/2020 23:50 Retail Sales y/y
30/04/2020 05:00 Housing Starts y/y
30/04/2020 05:00 Consumer Confidence
30/04/2020 23:30 Unemployment Rate
01/05/2020 00:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
05/05/2020 03:35 10-y Bond Auction
05/05/2020 05:00 Leading Indicators
05/05/2020 23:30 Household Spending y/y
05/05/2020 23:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y
06/05/2020 23:50 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes
06/05/2020 23:50 Monetary Base y/y
07/05/2020 03:35 30-y Bond Auction
11/05/2020 23:50 BOJ Summary of Opinions
12/05/2020 06:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
12/05/2020 23:50 Current Account
12/05/2020 23:50 Bank Lending y/y
12/05/2020 23:50 Core Machinery Orders m/m
13/05/2020 05:00 Economy Watchers Sentiment
13/05/2020 23:50 Prelim GDP q/q
13/05/2020 23:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
13/05/2020 23:53 Prelim GDP Price Index y/y
14/05/2020 23:50 PPI y/y
15/05/2020 04:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
18/05/2020 04:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
20/05/2020 23:30 National Core CPI y/y
21/05/2020 00:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/05/2020 04:30 All Industries Activity m/m
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com